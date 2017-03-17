Maneka Gandhi Assures All Available Help to Singer Nahid Afrin

After number of Bollywood celebrities, now Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has extended her support to Assam singer Nahid Afrin. Gandhi on Thursday has written to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urging him to provide adequate protection to singer Nahid Nfrin.

Gandhi spoke to father of Nahid and assured all available help from the central government.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has assured full support to Nahid from Assam government. He also ordered a probe into the incident of issuing ‘fatwa’ against Nahid by 46 Muslim clerics.