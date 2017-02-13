Manik Sarkar Instructs Officials to Meet People Frequently

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has instructed the civil service officials of the state to meet people more often to resolve and sort out their problems, if possible on the spot.

“Occasionally abstaining from routine official works, you must meet more frequently with the people to resolve their problems,” Sarkar told the Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officials, adding, “If possible, settle the issue of the people on the spot.”

Addressing the 24th biennial two-day conference of the TCS officials, he added, “If the Chief Minister can meet the people directly thrice a week, why can the officials not meet at least one day in a week.”

In Tripura, around 325 TCS officers are in different important positions. They play a significant role in the administration of the state.

“Don’t do your work like a mechanised doll, carry out the assigned task like a leader, not mere a government servant,” he ordered, “Officials must perform their job, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.”

Sarkar asked the officials to utilise the natural and human resources properly for the benefit of the people and development of the state.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government at the Centre has created a difficult situation in the country. After the abolition of the Planning Commission, there is no scope of discussion with the Centre about the financial difficulties of the state,” disclosed Sarkar, adding, “After the elimination of Planning Commission, Tripura has been getting Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 crore less amount from the Centre annually. Despite financial crunch, taking loan from the market, we are maintaining the developmental works in the state.”