Manipur Belongs to All Caste, Creed & Ethnic Groups, Says Ibobi Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Friday stated that the state belongs to all ethnic groups and the majority should not disturb the minority or vice-versa.

“Congress is a party which respects everybody irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Manipur belongs to all caste, creed and ethnic groups,” said Ibobi Singh, adding, “We are all Indians and majority should not disturb the minority and vice-versa.”

An indefinite economic blockade imposed by the UNC is on in Manipur, against the state government’s decision of creating seven new districts in the land-locked state by bifurcating the existing ones and upgrading Sadar Hills to a full-fledged district.

However, Manipur government has claimed that the decision was taken to improve administrative efficiency.

The ruling Congress had blamed the main opposition BJP for instigating the UNC in continuing with the blockade and not doing enough for the state.