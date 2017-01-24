Manipur BJP Ignores Women in 1st List of Candidates

Manipur BJP on Monday released its first list, comprising names of 31 candidates for the two-phase of the state assembly elections which is scheduled for March 4 and 8.

Three former Manipur Congress Ministers, N Biren Singh, Yumkham Erabot Singh and Francis Ngajokpa; two former Congress MLAs Dr Kh Loken and Z Kikhonbou Newmai, and Congress leader Dr S Ranjan were among the candidates, whose names were announced on Monday.

Interestingly, there is no woman candidate in BJP’s first list. Also, it contained the name of just one Muslim, Md Anwar Hussain. Muslims account for 6 % of Manipur’s around 26 lakh population.

According to BJP sources, the names of the remaining 29 candidates will be announced on January 27.