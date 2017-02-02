Manipur BJP Seeks Action Against CM, Speaker for Violating Model Code of Conduct

The Manipur unit of BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission as well as the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur seeking action against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Speaker Th Lokeswar Singh for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state.

BJP Manipur Pradesh General Secretary (Administration) and party’s lone MLA Thongam Bishwajit Singh said CM Ibobi had violated the model code of conduct while delivering a speech during a function to celebrate the Statehood Day of Manipur on January 21.

At a press meet at the party office, Bishwajit stated that Ibobi had hailed his government during the speech by claiming that the state was doing better in the field of health and power sectors. This, the party’s lone MLA argued, was a clear violation of the election code of conduct.

He also condemned Th Lokeswar Singh for allegedly blemishing the Speaker’s office where the latter held a press conference of the ruling Congress party recently. “Both the Chief Minister and Speaker have violated the election code of conduct and hence action has been sought from the Election Commission against the two leaders,” Bishwajit Singh said.

Meanwhile, CEO Vivek Kumar Dewangan informed the media that appropriate action will be taken against Ibobi and Lokeswar if substantial evidence is found over the alleged violation of election code of conduct. “A report will be sent to the EC regarding the complaint by the state BJP,” Dewangan said.

He said illegal cash amounting Rs 7 lakh has been seized and that there are also cases of seizing GI sheets which were being distributed in Imphal East violating the model code of conduct. He also said seizure of gold had also taken place at Guwahati Airport.

The flying squads had reported seizure of GI sheets from four locations in Imphal East, he said. Dewangan said the District Election Officer has been directed to take action as per the provisions of the model code of conduct against violators of the model code of conduct.

-NNN