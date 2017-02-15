Manipur Celebrates Lui Ngai Ni Festival

The Lui-Ngai-Ni Festival is one of the biggest for all the major tribes- Anal, Mao, Maram, Poumai, Tangkhul, Zemei, Liangmai, Rongmei, Puimei, Moyon, Monshang, Maring, Tarao, Lamkanq, Chothe, Kharam, Chiru, Koireng, and Thangal Naga of Manipur.

Lui-Ngai-Ni festival is known for its seed-sowing period that marks the onset of the sowing season. The festival is celebrated every year with great zeal in all tribal inhabited areas of Manipur. The state level Lui-Ngai Ni is celebrated with great pomp and show at the Tribal Research Institute with gala cultural events, including fashion parade in traditional attires.

This year the event is being celebrated under the theme- “Sowing on the good soil, reaping in abundance”. The gala event is being graced by O. Nabakishore Singh, Chief Secretary of Manipur, Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Additional Chief Secretary of Manipur, W. Hangshing, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Manipur, L.P. Golmei Rtd. IAS, Ng. Woleng, Retd. IAS, and Nobert Disinang, Rtd. IAS as the Chief Guests, Guests of Honour and Special Invitees respectively.

The main highlights of Lui-Ngai Ni celebrations are- lighting of the sacred fire, blessing of the seeds to be sown for the season, traditional log drum beating, folk dances and songs and fire making.

Over the years, Lui-Ngai Ni celebration has evolved to adding in dashes of modernisation and is now also an occasion for youths to connect with their roots. It is also a platform for various local artistes and musicians to showcase their talents and enthrall the audience with art.

Lui-Ngai Ni brings in a message of peace, serenity, and peaceful co-existence for the people of the region.

