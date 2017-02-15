Thu, 16 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Celebrates Lui Ngai Ni Festival

Manipur Celebrates Lui Ngai Ni Festival
February 15
22:05 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Lui-Ngai-Ni Festival is one of the biggest for all the major tribes- Anal, Mao, Maram, Poumai, Tangkhul, Zemei, Liangmai, Rongmei, Puimei, Moyon, Monshang, Maring, Tarao, Lamkanq, Chothe, Kharam, Chiru, Koireng, and Thangal Naga of Manipur.

Lui-Ngai-Ni festival is known for its seed-sowing period that marks the onset of the sowing season. The festival is celebrated every year with great zeal in all tribal inhabited areas of Manipur. The state level Lui-Ngai Ni is celebrated with great pomp and show at the Tribal Research Institute with gala cultural events, including fashion parade in traditional attires.

This year the event is being celebrated under the theme- “Sowing on the good soil, reaping in abundance”. The gala event is being graced by O. Nabakishore Singh, Chief Secretary of Manipur, Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Additional Chief Secretary of Manipur, W. Hangshing, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Manipur, L.P. Golmei Rtd. IAS, Ng. Woleng, Retd. IAS, and Nobert Disinang, Rtd. IAS as the Chief Guests, Guests of Honour and Special Invitees respectively.

The main highlights of Lui-Ngai Ni celebrations are- lighting of the sacred fire, blessing of the seeds to be sown for the season, traditional log drum beating, folk dances and songs and fire making.

Over the years, Lui-Ngai Ni celebration has evolved to adding in dashes of modernisation and is now also an occasion for youths to connect with their roots. It is also a platform for various local artistes and musicians to showcase their talents and enthrall the audience with art.

Lui-Ngai Ni brings in a message of peace, serenity, and peaceful co-existence for the people of the region.

-ANI

Tags
Lui Ngai Ni Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.