Manipur Child Right Body Urges CEO Not to Involve Children in Election Related Activities

The Manipur Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has sent a written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), asking the CEO not to involve children below 18 years in any election related activities and process as instructed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The reaction of the MCPCR comes following a report published by a local daily that published an order of CEO on the subject deployment students in polling stations for regulatory purposes.

Following the report, the MCPCR had taken up a suo-moto cognizance addressing to the chief secretary and CEO, Manipur. It is learnt that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Government on January 20 last has requested the ECI to children are not involved in election.

Subsequently, the ECI also reiterated its earlier directions that it should be ensured by all political parties and election officials that children are not involved in any election related activities or process, it recalled.

Taking into consider the standing order of ECI, the MCPCR stated, “It is loud and clear that proposed engagement of students below 18 years are not enrolled in electoral rolls and locals residents of polling areas concerned, as pointed out in your order, is found to be going against the spirit of the ECI’s instructions”.

Besides, it would be also against the mandate of the NCPCR which has been orchestrating not to involve children in election.