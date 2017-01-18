Manipur Civil Society Organisations Refuse to participate in Consultative Talks with RN Ravi

In an effort to end the indefinite economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council in Manipur, a 17 member delegation of various Manipuri civil society groups have reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Leaders of Joint Forum for Peace (JFP) an umbrella body of 64 civil society organizations of Manipur including students’ bodies will meet Rajnath Singh on Wednesday and PM Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The body will also appeal centre’s interference to end the economic blockade which has crossed 78 days by now.

One of the convenor of JFP Elangbam Jonson has appealed the United Naga Council to sit with them so that crisis can be sorted out.

The JFP has on the other hand refused to participate in consultative talks with NSCN-IM peace talk interlocutor RN Ravi. Ravi has invited JFP for talks to New Delhi on January 20.

This is move taken by government of India to know the views of Manipur civil societies before finalizing the Naga Accord with NSCN- IM. Manipuri civil society will not sit with Ravi until the economic blockade is lifted by UNC.