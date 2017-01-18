Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Civil Society Organisations Refuse to participate in Consultative Talks with RN Ravi

Manipur Civil Society Organisations Refuse to participate in Consultative Talks with RN Ravi
January 18
17:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In an effort to end the indefinite economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council in Manipur, a 17 member delegation of various Manipuri civil society groups have reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Leaders of Joint Forum for Peace (JFP) an umbrella body of 64 civil society organizations of Manipur including students’ bodies will meet Rajnath Singh on Wednesday and PM Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The body will also appeal centre’s interference to end the economic blockade which has crossed 78 days by now.

One of the convenor of JFP Elangbam Jonson has appealed the United Naga Council to sit with them so that crisis can be sorted out.
The JFP has on the other hand refused to participate in consultative talks with NSCN-IM peace talk interlocutor RN Ravi. Ravi has invited JFP for talks to New Delhi on January 20.

This is move taken by government of India to know the views of Manipur civil societies before finalizing the Naga Accord with NSCN- IM. Manipuri civil society will not sit with Ravi until the economic blockade is lifted by UNC.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.