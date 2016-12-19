Manipur CM Appeals for Calm, Peace and Harmony

Manipur Chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday made a fervent appeal to the people residing in the plain and hill to remain calm and maintain age-old communal harmony.

In a televised address to the people of Manipur the chief minister assured the Christian population in Manipur of full protection to allow them reach their homes and celebrate the Christmas festival without any trouble.

“The state government is making all out efforts to ensure that each and every one living in Manipur is secure and free from any trouble during Christmas festival. The government appeals to the people to remain calm and maintain communal harmony,” Ibobi Singh said.

The chief minister’s appeals came in the wake of the violence that broke out at Khurai area of Imphal East today against the ongoing economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) since November 1. The chief minister termed the burning of vehicles bound for Ukhrul district carrying people including students and working people to homes for Christmas celebration as “unfortunate.”

Ibobi Singh said today’s violence at Khurai area was an extension of the 24 hour bandh called by vendors of four women markets of Imphal city, which was ended at 7 pm on Saturday. He also said that today’s Khurai violence was triggered by people who are taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the state.

“It is fortunate that there was no casualty during today’s violence, though some inconveniences were caused to those who are going homes for Christmas celebration. Children and aged people suffer because of the unfortunate incident,” the chief minister said.

Clarifying on the decision taken by his government to create seven new districts Ibobi Singh said that the districts were not created for any particular community. The districts were created purely for administrative convenience, he added. Stating that more than 600 people bound for Ukhrul remained stranded at 1 st Manipur Rifles, Nagaram and Tangkhul Avenue the chief minister said steps would be taken by the state government to ensure their safety and safe journey to their respective homes.

The chief minister said he along with the deputy chief minister Gaikhangam, who is also the home minister visited 1 st Manipur Rifles to reassure safety of the stranded people. Expressing concern at increasing hate campaigns and communal uploads in social media Ibobi Singh reiterated his appeal to the hill and valley inhabitants not to fall in the traps of communal and divisive forces.

“We all should try to maintain peace, remain calm and avoid spreading rumours and ensure communal harmony. We all should also make all out efforts not to repeat what had happened in Khurai area today,” he chief minister appealed.

-Imphal Free Press