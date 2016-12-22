Manipur CM Has Completely Failed to Maintain Law and Order in the State: Javadekar

Union HRD Minister and BJP election in charge for Manipur Prakash Javadekar on Thursday blamed the Manipur CM for deteriorating law and order in the state. On Thursday a delegation of Manipur BJP led by Javadekar met Union Home Minsiter Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and urged Singh for his immediate intervention to open the blockade as CM has failed the state despite central government providing additional forces.

The minister said that Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh is guilty of making people suffer and Home ministry has assured the delegation that steps will be taken. “Violence is abounding in Manipur and communal harmony has been breached for vested political interest and CM is playing the politics of divide and rule,” Javadekar stated.

On being asked whether the centre will think of clamping President’s Rule, he said “What action centre or appropriate ministry takes, it’s up to them.”

Meanwhile, speaking on incorporation of Northeast ethos in NCERT textbook for better assimilation of NE people with rest of the country as recommended by the Bezbaruah committee he pointed that will be utterly considered and the ministry is OK with the idea.

He further added he will ask NCERT as to what steps were taken on implementing the recommendation and what can be done in future. “One People One Country concept is been taken forward whereby people of diversed background will learn understand and respect each other,” he said.