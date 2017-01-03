Manipur CM in Delhi to Share State’s Concerns with President

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and the state Congress legislators reached Delhi on Tuesday to meet President Pranab Mukherjee over the ongoing tensions, caused due to the economic blockade by Naga groups.

The blockade started soon after creation of seven new districts in the state. “The Chief Minister and all the Congress MLAs have reached Delhi. They have sought an appointment to meet the President tomorrow (Wednesday),” said a senior officer at Delhi’s Manipur Bhawan.

The Manipur legislative assembly has 49 Congress members in the house of 60. Informed sources told IANS: “The CM may talk against the imposition of President’s Rule demanded by the United Naga Council and also about postponement of upcoming elections in the state.”

The Imphal Valley is simmering after violent protests broke out following the creation of seven new districts — Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin. A blockade was called by Naga groups to oppose the state’s decision to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam as full-fledged districts.

The United Naga Council — the representative group of all the Nagas in Manipur — said creation of new districts would bifurcate the ancestral lands of the Nagas living in Manipur. Although Jiribam was made a district, the same could not be done with Sadar Hills due to strong opposition from the Nagas.

