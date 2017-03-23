Thu, 23 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur CM Instructs NHIDCL to Complete Construction of Imphal-Jiribam Highway by April

Manipur CM Instructs NHIDCL to Complete Construction of Imphal-Jiribam Highway by April
March 23
12:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren has instructed the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to complete repairing dilapidated portions of Imphal-Jiribam by the end of April before the onset of rainy season.

Biren held a meeting with officials concerned this afternoon and reviewed the work progress of Imphal-Jiribam highway. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner (Works) and officials of NHIDCL and BRO have attended the meeting.
During his interaction, he asked NHIDCL officials to work round the clock and ensure that dilapidated sections of Imphal-Jiribam highway are fully repaired by the end of April.

He also assured all necessary assistance from the side of the State Government.

Biren further asked NHIDCL to send photographs of the highway repairing work everyday through WhatsApp.

The NHIDCL officials, while acknowledging that Imphal-Jiribam highway is a priority area of the state government, said, “Contractors have been roped in to start the highway repairing work while some have already started working.”

They also assured that the repairing work would be completed to a passable stage by the end of April. “The construction of Makru bridge in the form of an RCC bridge has been already started.”

Tags
Imphal-Jiribam Highway
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.