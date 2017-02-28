Manipur CM Misused Central Funds: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged corruption charges against Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Shah alleged that the Manipur Chief Minister has only inaugurated half made projects and said, “The present regime in the state has misused central funds.”

Ibobi Singh invited Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to inaugurate incomplete development projects. “His corruption consumed all the funds given by the Union Government,” he mentioned.

However, Shah asserted that Manipur has the potential to become a model state. “Manipur has the potential to become a model state as each of the North-eastern states has its own strength areas.

The first phase of Manipur Assembly elections will be held on March 4.