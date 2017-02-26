Manipur CM Rubbishes Allegations by Modi

Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh rubbished the allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has ‘failed to do his homework’ before the visit.

The chief minister was addressing the media on Saturday evening at Congress Bhavan. He said, Manipur having 24×7 power supply is taken as a role model during power reformation summit at Delhi. Even the state of Gujarat is not able to implement state model for power supply.

Reacting to claims that BJP can end the economic blockade if voted to power in the state Ibobi said, it only shows that BJP is hand in glove with UNC/NSCN-IM. Clarifying that no one in Congress has knowledge of the framework agreement he said, if the framework agreement does not contain anything controversial it should be made public.

The 100 days development programme announced by PM Narendra Modi has failed to materialize in the state, he added. Flaunting the Congress government’s achievements he said, the state has been conferred with award three consecutive times for having the lowest infant mortality rate in India.

He further said that the frequent visits by union ministers are just for the benefit for state BJP. Union ministers are not just leaders of a particular political party but leaders of the entire nation, he added. Clarifying on the sport university issue, he said that construction of Sports University is the initiative of Central Government and the state was just falicitating the process.

No one should play politics with sports and culture, the chief minister warned. ‘We will teach them a lesson in the upcoming election’, Ibobi Singh said.

-Imphal Free Press