Manipur CM Sets Term for Release of UNC Leaders

Two leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) who are currently in the police custody will be released only after the Naga body gave assurance that no economic blockade will be imposed on the national highways in future, this was stated by Manipur Chief minister O Ibobi Singh.

Speaking to reporters after the release of two books related with the achievements and developmental works during the 15 years of Congress rule in Manipur under his leadership, Ibobi informed that Centre has asked the state government to initiate talk with the agitating UNC.

“In response to Centre’s proposal, the state government has made it clear they (UNC leaders) will be released only after giving assurance not to resort illegal economic blockade on the national highways anymore and if talk of initiated, the venue would be in Imphal, the state capital,” Ibobi asserted.

He added this in response to a query from reporters and he added that if desire the talk can be held in New Delhi but any condition to hold the talk at Senapati district headquarters will not be accepted by the state government in any condition. “The Centre has proposed for initiating talk with the UNC verbally. No written intimation provided so far.”