Manipur Congress MLA Kikhonbou Newmai joins BJP

It is yet another setback for the Congress in Manipur with its leaders switching loyalty. MLA from Tamei constituency, Kikhondou Newmai has joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) along with three members of the Autonomous District Council (ADC).

The elections for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly is just round the corner and abandoning parties and joining new ones seems to be like a new trend among MLA’s of the state.

The felicitation function was held on Sunday at the BJP Manipur office where among other party workers the President of Manipur unit of BJP, Kshetrimayum Bhabananda Singh, along with two national BJP leaders were present.

Kikhondou Newmai, sited the inefficiency of the party in the hills as his reason to discontinue with the Indian National Congress (INC).

“I left Congress because I was fed up with its party leaders. They don’t think about the hill people. I believe in Narendra Modiji and his bright thoughts and ideology. Therefore, I joined BJP. Besides, my people forced me to resign from Congress. Recently, I submitted a resignation letter to the president of Congress and speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly. I do believe that BJP will form the next Government in Manipur,” exaplained, Kikhondou Newmai.

Singh, said, “Joining of Kikhondou is a good sign. I do hope that more MLAs will come from the congress Party ahead of the Election. This time, BJP will definitely form the Govt and will bring a change in the state.”

Interestingly, there have been switch from BJP to Congress also due to denial of tickets