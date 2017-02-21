Tue, 21 Feb 2017

Manipur Dy CM Gaikhangam Escapes Militant Attack

Manipur Dy CM Gaikhangam Escapes Militant Attack
February 21
16:35 2017
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam on Tuesday escaped an assassination attempt in Tamenglong district when militants attacked his cavalcade. Police suspect a tribal militant outfit to be behind the attack.

The ambush was reported at 10.30 a.m. at Namkalong in Tamenglong district where Gaikhangam, also the state Home Minister, was going to address an election meeting. The police commandos were going as advance party to clear the mountain road of militants.

Police said that after the attack the cavalcade of Gaikhangam was stranded for several minutes. However the Home Minister and his entourage proceeded towards the meeting venue once reinforcements arrived.

With elaborate security arrangements in place, Gaikhangam addressed an election meeting at Khoupum within his constituency.

-IANS

