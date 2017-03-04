Manipur: EC Orders FIR Against BJP Office Bearers

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered an FIR against office-bearers of the BJP’s Manipur unit and certain newspapers for publishing advertisements without its approval.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, the EC has ordered that the FIRs under Section 188 of IPC, against the BJP state unit office-bearers and the newspapers be lodged. The guilty parties carried the advertisements on Friday in contravention of its orders and violation of Representation of People’s Act (RPA).

The EC had instructed all stakeholders to not publish any advertisements on March 3 and 4 without pre-screening and subsequent approval by state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The newspapers which carried the advertisements are: Sangai Express (Manipuri and English editions), Poknapham, People’s Chronicle, Naharolgi, Thoudang, Imphal Free Press, Echel Express and Huiyen Lanpao.

The poll panel has also sought a compliance report by Monday.