Sat, 04 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur: EC Orders FIR Against BJP Office Bearers

Manipur: EC Orders FIR Against BJP Office Bearers
March 04
13:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered an FIR against office-bearers of the BJP’s Manipur unit and certain newspapers for publishing advertisements without its approval.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, the EC has ordered that the FIRs under Section 188 of IPC, against the BJP state unit office-bearers and the newspapers be lodged. The guilty parties carried the advertisements on Friday in contravention of its orders and violation of Representation of People’s Act (RPA).

The EC had instructed all stakeholders to not publish any advertisements on March 3 and 4 without pre-screening and subsequent approval by state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The newspapers which carried the advertisements are: Sangai Express (Manipuri and English editions), Poknapham, People’s Chronicle, Naharolgi, Thoudang, Imphal Free Press, Echel Express and Huiyen Lanpao.
The poll panel has also sought a compliance report by Monday.

Tags
Election CommissionManipur BJP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.