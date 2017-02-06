Manipur Economic Blockade; Crucial Meeting Tomorrow

All the national highways leading to Manipur continued to be blocked for 99 days on Monday. The United Naga Council (UNC) has been imposing economic blockade since November 1 after a day of total shut down to oppose upgradation of two sub-divisions in Manipur.

A three party meeting was held in New Delhi on February 3 and the UNC had informed that they will take the final decision in a meeting on February 7. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Manipur government, Dr Suresh Babu, who took part in the discussions, did not reveal the details of the talk but expressed hope that the economic blockade would be lifted.

Representatives of UNC and the Union Home Ministry took part in the meeting. The UNC has also refrained from divulging much about the discussion after comeback to the state.

All eyes are set on the meeting of the UNC scheduled tomorrow as the hardship faced by people of Manipur has reached the limit. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had informed that the state government urged the Union Home Ministry and Naga Peace Interlocutor R N Ravi to pressurise the NSCN(IM) to lift the blockade.

The UNC is the frontal organisation of NSCN(IM), according to the state government. The chief minister, BJP leaders and representatives of various communities of Manipur had appealed the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to help in solving the crisis as people were suffering.

Due to the blockade hospital services remained suspended for non availability of oxygen and medicines. Cement per bag is sold in the market at Rs 600, LPG is sold in the black market at Rs 2000, petrol at Rs 150 per litre. Most of the oil depots remain closed.

The Manipur government is expected to release UNC President Gaidon Kamei and Information Secretary Stephen even though the state police has charged that the NSCN-IM was involved in attacking a convoy of vehicles coming towards Imphal on January 12 in which a Naga person and three others were killed.

The operation of NSCN-IM was done under the command of self-styled Captain Gaichamdin and Khangdi of Lukhambi (Khumji). The protestors at the highway resorted to heavy firing on the vehicles which suggested involvement of armed cadres.

-UNI