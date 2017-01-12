Manipur Faces Acute Food Shortage as UNC Blockade Enters 73 Days

The United Naga Council (UNC) seems bent on breaking all records of economic blockades in Manipur. It has been imposing economic blockade since November 1 after a day of total shut down to oppose upgradation of two sub-divisions in Manipur thus completing 73 days.

The UNC has been imposing blockades on the national highways on various issues related to appointment, Naga issues etc which normally lasts two to four months creating problems in Manipur. In 2010, the blockade lasted for 68 days and the following year the blockade continued for 121 days.

Due to the blockade people are facing untold miseries. There is no supply of petroleum products, LPG and medicines. The most affected areas were the tribal dominated areas in the rural and hill areas inhabited by Kuki and Naga populace. The UNC has announced that it will continue to impose blockade even though the ECI has announced poll dates for Manipur and the government can not make any assurance.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had earlier informed that the government was ready for talks and asked the UNC to call off the blockade. The state government and the civil societies of Manipur also blamed the centre and the NSCN(IM) for creating problems as the UNC is the frontal organisation of NSCN(IM). The government is holding talks with the NSCN(IM).

Meanwhile, Interlocutor of peace talk with NSCN(IM) R N Ravi has asked civil organisations of Manipur like All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO), Committee of Civil Societies of Kangleipak (CCSK), United Committee Manipur (UCM) to come to Delhi for talks on January 20 to discuss the economic blockade issue.

A Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence (GMPC) formed by all the communities of Manipur specially Naga, Kuki, Muslim, Meitei and other groups have asked the Centre and the state to resolve the crisis as people were facing problems. The Good Will mission has informed that the Centre has not responded to all the appeals to convene a talk to resolve the matter. All the letters sent to the Central government have not been responded.

Union Mos Home Kiren Rijiju who visited the state on December 23 last had assured that movement of vehicles on the highways will not be affected, ,however there is no improvement. The state security agencies have also complained that the security assured by the Centre has not materialised.

-UNI