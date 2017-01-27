Manipur Finalises Process to Declare UNC Unlawful

The Manipur government has given final touches to have the United Naga Council (UNC) declared an unlawful organisation as Congress spokesperson Khumkcham Joykishan said on Friday that the proposal would be forwarded to the central government.

“The UNC had imposed the indefinite economic blockade along the highways from November 1 protesting against the government plan to create two districts. During the protest, it had ambushed and killed two personnel and wounded several others,” Joykishan said.

“Besides it had torched several trucks and pock marked others with bullets and had forfeited the right to remain as a civil society organisation,” he added.

“The Manipur government move is in the larger interest of the people who are floundering in this humanitarian crisis. In order to appease the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) the Centre has not intervened. Since the UNC is the frontal organisation of the NSCN(IM) the blockade could have been lifted as India is holding peace talks with this outfit”, he added.

The spokesperson further said: “The state unit BJP should urge the national leaders to do the needful in public interest. For 88 days people have been facing shortages of all sorts.” Attacking Assam’s BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said that if Okram Ibobi Singh makes room, BJP could lift the blockade in two days, he said Sarma’s announcement is unclear.

He wanted to know whether the BJP is planning a rollback of the creation of the seven districts once there is a President’s rule interregnum. “The Congress ministry is ready to resign if it will benefit the people”, Joykishan added.

He said, “As long as there is a Congress government, Manipur’s territory shall be intact. Even though all Congressmen are bloodied, the integrity shall be protected. Sarma and other BJP leaders should come out with a clear cut statement since many things are incomprehensible on the basic stand of the BJP.”

Congress and the BJP have been trading barbs and trying to gain political mileage out of the blockade with an eye towards the upcoming elections. Manipur accuses the Centre of not sending enough paramilitary forces with the result that the NH 2 that passes through Nagaland is still impassable.

Recently the Naga students in Nagaland had banned Manipur’s vehicles in the state. The state government has been bringing about 300 trucks and oil tankers twice in a week. Taking undue advantage of the inadequate security cover, militants have been carrying out ambushes on the convoy.

