Manipur Gets BJP Government, Biren Singh is CM

Manipur on Wednesday got its first BJP ministry, with BSF soldier-turned-journalist-turned-politician N. Biren Singh taking oath as the Chief Minister.

Goveror Najma Heptullah administered the oath of office and secrecy to Biren Singh and eight other ministers. Hours after saying there would be no Deputy Chief Minister, Y. Joykumar of the National People’s Party (NPP) was given the post.

The other cabinet ministers are Thongam Bishwajit, Langpoklakpam Jayentakumar, Karam Shyam, L. Haokip, L. Kiisi, Thounaojam Shyamkumar and L. Dikko. Shyamkumar was originally elected on Trinamool Congress ticket. He backed Biren Singh in front of the Governor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the NPP, the Naga People’s Front, Trinamool Congress and the Lok Janshakti Party are represented in the government. The lone independent legislator, Asabuddin, was not inducted.

Biren Singh gave no indication when the next expansion would take place. BJP President Amit Shah and cabinet minister M. Venkaaiah Naidu were scheduled to attend the event. But their plane was force to land at Agra due to technical snags.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was one of the guests at the function.

-IANS