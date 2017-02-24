Fri, 24 Feb 2017

Manipur Governor Urges UNC to Lift Blockade

Manipur Governor Urges UNC to Lift Blockade
February 24
11:17 2017
Manipur governor Najma Heptulla has strongly appealed to the leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) and their supporters to consider lifting of blockade at the earliest keeping aside the stand-off between them and the government.

In a press statement governor expressed concern at the picketing of government offices in all Naga dominated areas in the hill districts and further requested all concerned to discontinue such agitation in the interest of the people of the state.

“All issues can be resolved through dialogue,” she stressed, adding it is hoped that leaders of UNC and their supporters will consider lifting the blockade on humanitarian ground and in the larger interest of the people.”

She further reminded that the blockade has caused immense hardship to the people of the state, particularly in the valley districts, and further the assembly elections are round the corner.

Tags
manipur Manipur Assembly Elections Najma Heptulla UNC
0 Comments

