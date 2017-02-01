Manipur Govt, UNC to Leave for Tripartite Talks in Delhi

Representatives of the Manipur government and agitating United Naga Council (UNC) are leaving for New Delhi on Thursday to take part in tripartite talks called by the Centre on February 3 for a solution to the three-month indefinite economic blockade by UNC in the state.

Highly placed sources in the state government said today the tripartite meeting has been convened by the union ministry of home affairs considering the untold miseries being faced by the people of Manipur due to the blockade which began on Novmeber 1 last year.

UNC president Gaidon Kamei, who is lodged in Imphal central jail will leave for Delhi by air to lead his team as the court permitted him to take part in the talks in New Delhi, said a jail official. Kamei along with UNC ‘information secretary’ Sangkhel Stephen are in judicial custody in Imphal Central jail since January after Manipur police arrested them on November 25 last for leading the indefinite blockade.

The economic blockade has led to extreme shortage of essential commodities including food items, lifesaving drugs and motor fuel. Indian Oil Corporation had airlifted diesel to Manipur to mitigate the impact of the fuel crisis triggered by the blockade.

