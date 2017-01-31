Manipur Has Become a Failed State, Claims NPP

Stating that Manipur has become a failed state, National People’s Party (NPP) general secretary Vivek Raj Wangkhem on Tuesday said emotional integrity is the need of the hour.

In an interaction with a media, the NPP general secretary stated, “This is the evident from the fact that the state government had been not able to lift the 3-month long economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) on the lifeline of Manipur, despite the blockade being unlawful.”

On the creation of seven districts by bifurcating some districts for which UNC extended the economic blockade, he added, “The creation of districts for administrative convenience is appreciative but the timing of the creation seems to be politically motivated with an agenda.”

Claiming that NPP is the sole national party which originated from the Northeast region, he asserted, “The political party knows the aspiration of the different ethnic communities inhabiting the region.”

NPP is likely to field not less than 25 candidates, in both the hill and valley assembly seats, for the upcoming Assembly election. The party has 2 sitting MLAs in Meghalaya and 4 sitting MLAs in Rajasthan.

NPP will soon release its election manifesto within three days and party leader Conrad Sangma would soon be visiting the state for campaigning.