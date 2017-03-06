Manipur HC Asks UNC to Lift Economic Blockade

Just a day before the second phase of elections, Manipur High Court on Monday instructed United Naga Council (UNC) to lift the blockade by declaring their activity as illegal.

Further HC has directed security forces to take adequate and effective measures in the affected areas, and to arrest any person who seems suspicious of creating hindrance in the movement on National Highway-2 and 37 respectively.

High Court also asks Central government to immediately provide 72 companies for disposal by the state government, so that they can be deployed in overall areas which have been identified as vulnerable.

Besides, it ordered the state government to adopt a mechanism, keeping in view the dearth of consumable items or any other item including petroleum products for its transportation by giving priority. In view of the acute scarcity of the fuel, IOC has also been directed to take measure for transportation by way of temporary measures.

Manipur, in the mean time is preparing for the second phase of polling on March 8. 98 candidates are in the fray for the second phase.