Manipur HC Sends UNC Leaders in Judicial Custody

The Manipur High Court on Friday sent two leaders of United Naga Council (UNC) in judicial custody and gave last opportunity to six other UNC office-bearers for personal appearance on March 23.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by R.K. Joysana, the court directed state authorities to check stocks of life-saving drugs, fuel and other consumer items in the state. Those sent in judicial custody are UNC President Gaidon Kamei and Publicity Secretary Stephen Lamkang. Despite court directives, the six UNC leaders have allegedly failed to appear in court.

Besides, the High Court bench of Chief Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice K. Nobin and Justice N. Koteshwor directed the government to make comparison of prices of commodities before and after the imposition of the indefinite economic blockade in Manipur by Naga activists.

The UNC had calledf for Manipur blockade to protest the creation of new districts from November 1 last year. During the course of the hearing, the court directed state authorities to ensure that at least 100 tankers transport fuel to Manipur from other states four times a week to tide over acute shortage.

It also directed for adequate central paramilitary forces to escort trucks and tankers along the two national highways which are considered the lifeline of the north-eastern state.

-IANS