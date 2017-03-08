Manipur: L Gojendro Promises to Eliminate Malaria by 2020

Malaria will be eliminated in Manipur by 2020, this was stated by Dr L Gojendro Singh, state malaria Officer, during a one day advocacy meeting of the media personal on vector borne diseases.

The advocacy meeting was organised by State Health Society, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) Manipur at State malaria office, Lamphel. Speaking on the meeting Dr Kh Sashikumar, additional director, Public health department talk on the topic “Role of media in prevention and control of vector borne diseases”.

He further added that the main responsibility for controlling the spread of malaria in the society are not doctors but they are the responsible of public heath engineering department with the contribution of public and media. Dr L Gojendro Singh spoke on the topic Pre elimination stage of malaria in Manipur.

“According to national framework of malaria elimination in India 2016-2030 the vision is to eliminate malaria nationally and contribute to improved health, quality of life and alleviation of poverty,” said Singh, “The goal of the framework is to eliminate malaria (zero indigenous cases) throughout the country by 2030 but its target is latest by 2020.”

He asserted that further to maintain malaria free status in area where malarial transmission has been interrupted and prevents re-introduction of malaria. “Spread of the disease like malaria, dengue can be controlled by keeping the surrounding clean and by avoiding stagnant water and the water tank must be kept closed.”

He suggested that if the person has acute fever with vomiting then the person should consult to the doctor at the earliest.