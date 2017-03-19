Sun, 19 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Legislators Sworn in

Manipur Legislators Sworn in
March 19
15:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The 60 elected members of the Manipur assembly were sworn in on Sunday.

Earlier, Governor Najma Heptullah appointed V. Hangkhalian the pro-tem Speaker and administered the oath in a simple function at the Raj Bhavan.

Most elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members returned to Imphal on Saturday evening from Guwahati.

The strength of the Congress in the house went down to 27 from its original 28. A Congress legislator, T. Shyamkumar, had joined the cabinet. On Monday, the coalition ministry headed by N. Biren Singh shall undergo a floor test.

-IANS

Tags
Manipur Legislators
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.