Manipur Polls: Amid Chaos

Uncertainty looms large over Manipur, which is known as the Land of Jewel, as the Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly elections. The first and second phases of the poll are scheduled to be held on March 4 and March 8 respectively. The poll dates were announced amidst insecurity looming over the state due to the ongoing economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) along the National Highways of the state.

Even as the economic blockade, which was imposed on November 1 midnight in Manipur, has crossed over two months now, there are no signs of UNC lifting the blockade in the near future. The UNC imposed the economic blockade strongly opposing the move of Manipur Government to declare Selected Area Development and Administrative Region (SADAR) Hills and Jiribam sub-division to a full-fledged district. If both the sub-division is created to a district it will bifurcated parts of Senapati and Tamenglong district, the Naga dominating districts which they claim are their ancestral lands.

Despite the strong clamour from the UNC, the Okram Ibobi Singh’s led Congress government went ahead with its proposed plan and created seven new districts including the SADAR Hills and Jiribam sub-division, further aggravating the situation. It has not only taken heavy toll on every aspect of life in Manipur but also posing as a biggest hurdle for the election. The prices of essential commodities specially petrol & cooking gas have sky rocketed and other daily essential commodities have become scarce.

Speaking on the effect of economic blockade on the upcoming polls, Brinda Thounaojam, a homemaker from Imphal, said, “The economic blockade is going to be one of the most important issue during polls. Respecting one’s right to protest and my support for their cause, the economic blockade used by the UNC as a form of protest is strangulating all the sisters, mothers, wives and daughters, irrespective of the communities to which they belong. The radically reactive response from the Meiteis is more counter-productive. If the form of protest is destructive and oppressive to the common people, then you are no different from your oppressor,” adding, “Economic blockade is nothing but artificial hyperinflation of the price of commodities created as when they want by a cartel of politicians, traders and underground militants. The political play called economic blockade is nothing but artificial decrease in supply of goods to create more demands. There is hyperinflation in times of violence. Economically and politically, the trade monopolists and politicians benefit most.”

Amar Yumnam Professor & Head, Department of Economics Manipur University

The economic blockade of the UNC is now nearing a century of days in terms of expected imposition of inconveniencing the Government of Manipur. But as of now, the impact of this has been a generalised one among the people rather than inconveniencing the targeted Government of Manipur. There are differing impacts and responses of preparedness to this blockade.

First, though the better off sections of the valley population are definitely highly inconvenienced because of the shortages of fuels for vehicles. They still do not feel obliged to kneel. Second, the larger frame of mind of the common population in the valley is one where they are least disturbed by the blockade, but rather treat it as honing their skills and resilience.

For us these responses and the market dynamics in the valley are important indicators for measuring the impact of the blockade. Given the SDP of Manipur, the daily cost of the blockade on the economy of Manipur would be about Rs 3 to Rs 4 crores. But, I must hasten that this cost is mostly in terms of slowing down the economic tempo rather than complete halting. Besides, there is an interesting fact that the burden of this cost is borne differentially between the valley and the mountains of Manipur.

There is the fundamental economic fact that the valley economy is very closely linked with the market. This linkage and the frequency of blockades in the highways over the years have fired the resilience of the valley population to respond to the challenges consequent upon such blockades. There has been a tremendous transformation dynamics in the farm sector of the valley induced among others by these blockades and thereby further deepening the linkages with the market. As a result of this the cost of the blockades is borne more by the mountains than by the valley.

During the blockade, there is a capital formation of about 30 per cent of the blockade costs happening in the valley. In the long run, the costs would be more than compensated by this transformation. But the costs being borne by the mountains are uncompensated in any form. The result of this would be ever widening economic gap between the valley and the mountains.

Since it is elections time, we can even gauge the impact of this on the electoral outcomes. Continuance of this would ensure a favourable environment for the current Chief Minister and the seats involved are 40 out of 60.

Poll issues

The upcoming election can be described as the most crucial one in the electoral history of Manipur as it marred with new issues and challenges. Earlier, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958, territorial integrity, Inner Line Permit (ILP) were the agendas dominating the election campaigns.

But this time, the economic blockade of the UNC and its impact, which has clouded over other issues, will be the centre of focus. Politically the economic blockade of the UNC to sabotage the move of the ruling Congress to create new districts, at the present moment is turning in favour of the latter.

Poll Plank of Congress

The creation of new districts has been interpreted as an electoral ‘masterstroke’ of Ibobi Singh. It has not only stunned the UNC but also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) although the Chief Minister claimed that it was done for administrative convenience. Post district creation, the political and social scenario in Manipur has changed, more adversely for UNC and BJP. A reminiscence of 2012 election when Ibobi used the boycott imposed on Congress party by Corcom, a conglomerate of major valley based militant, in his favour giving him a landslide victory.

Last year, Manipur virtually was divided into hills and valley owing to the three Bills, passed in the Manipur Legislative Assembly to implement the Inner Line Permit System (ILPs). Terming the three bills as anti-tribal bills for the first time in decades united the Nagas and the Kukis, jeopardizing the sympathy of the ruling congress amongst the tribals. In the valley too, people lost hope on Ibobi Singh led government when it failed to implement the Act as desired by the valley and thus paved way for the BJP to penetrate into Manipur. Things got worse for Ibobi when some of the political heavy weights of Congress changed their camp and joined the BJP.

What followed next gave sleepless night to Ibobi when UNC imposed the economic blockade opposing his proposed plan to inaugurate SADAR Hill and Jiribam district, to win back the sympathy of Kuki voters. The UNC taking a step further decided to ban Ibobi and Congress MLAs from entering Naga dominated areas and allegedly laid an ambush on him (Ibobi) twice. The step also further led to decamping of three more Congress MLAs including a former minister in hills. On December 8 midnight, Ibobi turned the tide when he created seven new districts and reassured his position.

At this point the desperateness of the UNC, whom Ibobi Singh openly branded as the frontal organisation of NSCN (IM), became apparent following the interference of armed group who tried to sabotage inauguration of the newly formed districts by the Chief Minister. The series of attacks rather than serving as a deterrent for the ruling government garnered sympathy in Ibobi’s favour from the common man who had endured enough the hardship of blockade particularly valley populace.

Frustrated by the act of UNC and its blockade, the people of valley poured their anger out on Nagas and on December 18 and 19, attacked on convoy of Tangkhul Nagas bound for Ukhrul to celebrate Christmas. In the attack, altogether 27 vehicles were destroyed along with the belongings of the passengers.

At the same time, the ‘anti- tribal bills’ that bind the Naga and Kukis also gradually loosen ed with the creation of the new district reassuring Kukis sympathy on the congress. Although, there is no definite demarcation on the boundary yet but parts of so called Nagas ancestral land have been split in creation of the new districts as feared by the Nagas.

By splitting Chandel, Senapati, Naga dominated districts, the government has created Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi districts with Kukis as the majority. Splitting Ukhrul and Tamenglong, predominantly Naga dominated districts does not create districts (Kamjong and Noney) in favour of any other community. However, it mitigated the objective of the creation of new districts as alleged by BJP and UNC. Similarly, splitting Churachandpur to create Pherzawl, Jiribam from Imphal East and Kakching from Thoubal, corroborated the so called ‘administrative convenience’ of Ibobi.

The carefully crafted move of Ibobi gave little room for the BJP to counter with a definite reply at the present moment particularly on the creation of new districts, instead the focus just shifted on economic blockade. Despite the fact that the UNC is holding for ransom the over 27 lakhs population for over two months, both the parties are playing blame games despite attempts of the civil bodies to bring all side on the same table.

The BJP maintained that the Congress has miserably failed in lifting the blockade despite having aided with 4,000 plus strong central military forces and having arranged tripartite talks. The ruling Congress blames the BJP for overlooking it when required and not serious enough in lifting the blockade. With the state government unable to come to terms with the UNC to lift the blockade, speculation was doing round on probability of President Rule in Manipur by the BJP. But, it has been ruled out by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP’s counter strategies

Now what remains to be seen is whether the BJP comes up with counter move against the ‘masterstroke’ of Ibobi? As per top BJP sources there are more in the lists of Congress candidates waiting to join the BJP folds and more importantly majority of them are from Kuki districts, which include a former minister.

Having blessed with separate districts for themselves the only probability for the Kukis to betray Ibobi would be the factor of over 20 militant groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Government of India and Manipur government. Like it has allegedly used the NSCN (IM) by signing the historical frame work agreement, the BJP government might have package in store for the SoO group by upgrading the current SoO like dialogue on political solution to the Kukis armed movement, which has been the long cherished dream of the rebel group.

Unlike the valley, militants have strong influence in election in hill districts on who gets elected or not. The same has been earlier made known by many political parties during several all political parties meeting with the representative of Election Commission. Moreover, there is tradition of voters in Manipur preferring to vote for party who is in power at the Centre.

Specially, after its unprecedented electoral success in the Assam Assembly elections last year and a good performance in the recently held municipal elections in Manipur’s capital Imphal, the BJP has plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Pradip Phanjoubam, Chief Editor, Imphal Free Press

Just two and a half months away from the March elections to the Manipur Legislative Assembly, pundits are busy interpreting how the sorry state of affairs prevailing in Manipur at the moment following the UNC indefinite blockade along Manipur’s two lifelines from November 1 would play out at the elections. The core questions are: Would the blockade hardships and ethnic polarisation the blockade has brought, turn the people against the ruling Congress? Would the BJP’s challenge become any more formidable because of it? How would the creation of new districts impact the electoral fortunes of the parties in contention?

The Manipur Assembly has 60 seats. Of these 40 are located in the valley inhabited by non-tribal predominantly Hindu Meiteis, and 39 of these are general category and one reserved for scheduled castes. The BJP probably had hoped they would be able to reap a harvest here, partly because of the community’s religious affiliation. The remaining 20 seats are in the hills and 19 of these are reserved for scheduled tribes, after the Kangpokpi constituency in the erstwhile SADAR hills came to be de-reserved to accommodate its sizeable population of Nepalis. Of the 20 hill seats, Nagas normally hold sway in 11 to 12. The rest are generally won by Kukis and aligned tribes.

Considering the BJP government at the Centre is holding peace talks with the NSCN(IM), the state BJP was hoping they would be able to win a majority of the Naga seats as well with the blessings of the militant group. Its main rival here is the Naga People’s Front, which too would be vying for the NSCN(IM)’s support. The Congress which once had a lion’s share of the Naga seats has in the past few months been marginalised badly as the NSCN(IM) and Naga organizations like the UNC are opposed to it, and many Naga Congress MLAs and former ministers thought it prudent to resign from the party ahead of the elections, to salvage any chance of retaining their seats.

The UNC’s blockade which began on November 1, in anticipation of the Manipur government giving in to the long standing demand for upgrading SADAR and Jiribam subdivisions to full-fledged districts, however has upset these equations radically. This became even more so after the government decided during a midnight cabinet sitting on December 8, to defy the UNC’s coercive protest and created not just the two districts the UNC were opposed to, but seven by splitting seven of the state’s nine districts. The state BJP’s worry now is, amidst the current ethnic polarisation, proximity to the NSCN(IM), an organization avowed to dismemberment Manipur to form a sovereign Greater Nagaland, and the UNC which many consider to be a surrogate of the former, may alienate its support base in the valley where 40 seats are at stake. The Congress Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi’s move in this sense may be an electoral masterstroke, not for splintering or otherwise of any homeland, but for leaving its rival BJP caught in an unenviable dilemma.

Things can however change overnight. The examples of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh should not be forgotten. In Assam BJP defeated the ruling Congress, but only after managing to woo Congress leaders to its camp before the elections. In Arunachal Pradesh, it was by engineering defection after the election. There is no guarantee the Congress in Manipur is not vulnerable similarly.

First list of BJP

Four former Congressmen who deserted the party appeared in the list as BJP officially released the first list of candidates with 31 names to contest the upcoming polls. A source from the BJP said that the list was prepared based on the winnability after meticulous-ly calculation by the committee. Of the four former Congressmen three are former ministers in Ibobi’s government namely N Biren Singh, Y Irabot Singh and Fransic Ngajokp and a former MLA, Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

Y Irabot Singh, despite being in the Ibobi’s government is considered as his greatest rival and there has always been bad blood between the two. Y Irabot Singh was the first one to take the bold decision to join the BJP. N Biren Singh, who followed in the footstep of Y Irabot was one of the main player in dissident group of the Congress. Both Irabot and Biren were cabinet ministers during the first two term of Ibobi regime and also in the team of the dissident group of congress demanding mid-term re-shuffle in Ibobi’s cabinet.

Fransic Ngajokpa, the RD&PR minister in the early part of the current Ibobi regime, was sacked during the late re-shuffle. Just a few months after he was dropped from the cabinet, he also joined the BJP. Kikhonbou Newmai, quit Congress in times when UNC banned Congress MLAs and minister including Chief Minister from entering in Naga territories due to the creation of seven new districts. He was also the vice chairman of the Hills Areas Committee (HAC).

Surprisingly, the BJP has bent its standing policies of not to issue tickets to candidates above 75 years of age in the context of Manipur, as Y Irabot and Th Chaoba, who have crossed the age limit, making it to the list. Another candidate in the list is former IPS officer Th Radhesyam Singh, who would be contesting from Heirok assembly constituency. Radhesyam, retired from as IPS amidst controversies of irregularities while recruitment police constable in Manipur police department conducted in 2013.

Election Facts

Manipur has altogether 60 Assembly Constituencies of which 40 seats in valley and 20 in hill districts. The Indian National Congress (INC), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the key political contenders in the state. As the regional parties like MPP, MSCP, NPP, etc has no influence the fight would be between major parties such as the BJP and Congress.

Amidst the anticipation of heavy weight bout, new political parties and faces are also making an entry. Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) is one of the parties trying to set a new trend. The party was formed by Manipur’s right activist, Irom Sharmila with co-founder Erendro Leichombam, a graduate from University of California, Soka University and Harvard University USA.

Sharmila during the launch of her party announced that she will be contesting the election against Chief Minister Okram in Thoubal constituency. The PRJA’s aim is to run a clean campaign against rampant corruption, unemployment, drugs and alcohol abuse militarisation and draconian laws such as AFSPA, etc.

Okram Surjakumar alias Kenedy, the only son of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, is set to contest the upcoming election in Khangabok assembly constituency of Thoubal district. His mother Okram Landhoni, sitting MLA of Khangabok, will step down and hand over the political baton to her son. Kenedy (29) from Thoubal Athokpam Makha Leikai is likely to become the youngest candidate in this round of assembly election. Here is the excerpt from an exclusive interview with the young politician:

NET: When and why you decided to join politics? Was it your own decision or your parents pull into the party?

Okram Surjakumar: I have never been interested in joining politics my ambition was to start my own business. But things changed when I came back home. After finishing my studies in London, I came back to Manipur and started a green campaign under Green Revolution Society (GRS), by planting saplings in many districts throughout the state. But during the campaign, I witness difficulties being faced by the underprivileged sections of my constituency. Then I decided to extend a helping hand to them. During the time of recent flood in my constituencies we helped the flood affected families and the service to my people many of whom are living hand to mouth, I felt very good about it. The desire to work for them prompted me to join electoral politics.

NET: What are the differences you want to make you in Manipur?

Okram Surjakumar: I have visited many underdeveloped countries and as a student of economics, studied development models which can be replicated in the state. My main focus lies on tackling poverty and empowering the youths as much as possible.

NET: Are you satisfied with your father’s chief ministerial works?

Okram Surjakumar: Senior politicians are well-experienced in many ways. Living under the same roof, I know how my father struggles. We have myriad issues including ethnic divides, obstacles in developmental works, maintaining law and order, etc. I feel that my father has done as he is required to do.

NET: In contemporary time, the state of Manipur is full of violence and hatred. How do you understand the present situation?

Okram Surjakumar: I feel that corruption is deep-rooted in our state and this is the cause of all our problems. We all must endeavour to root it out. I think the state politics will be witnessing a new generation soon.

NET: You have entered politics at a time when dynastic politics have been facing huge criticism. What you have to say regarding it?

Okram Surjakumar: Like I have mentioned earlier I was never interested in politics as my parents have been doing their best as politicians to help the people. My aim was to be a businessman.

In Retrospect

In election bound Manipur, the economic blockade of UNC could severely hamper the attempt of the election commission to conduct free and fair election. Mobilisation of election Machineries would be cause of concerne considering the current availability of petroleum products in the state, where one has to stand in long serpentine queues in petrol pumps on the event of sporadic rationing.

Leihaothabam Sharatchandra, political analyst and language activist, says, “In the upcoming elections, Manipur will witness a strong fight between two major parties – BJP and Congress as both the parties will not form alliance with any other smaller groups. Although the BJP released its first lists of tickets, distribution of tickets is going to be a lot tougher this time than before with the tug of war going for roping candidates continues between the two major parties. There is likelihood that more candidate from small parties to jump to either of the two big parties.”

Sharatchandra added, “If the blockade persists further it can be disastrous for the entire Manipur. Given the circumstances, both the ruling Congress in the state and BJP at the Centre should sincerely start working together to bring an end to the prolonged economic blockade. Testing the patience of people would not be wise. By calling in Central para-military forces in Manipur only means ‘anarchy’ prevailing in the state. Law and order is state subject we must tackle it ourselves by imposing the rule of laws strictly.”

