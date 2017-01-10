Manipur Students Allegedly Denied Entry Into Taj Mahal

In yet another case of discrimination against people from the Northeast, a group of students from a university in Manipur were allegedly stopped from entering the Taj Mahal.

On Sunday, when a group of students from Manipur had gone to the Taj Mahal as part of an all-India educational tour, they were allegedly stopped by the CISF personnel and asked to produce proof of their nationality, reports Indian Express.

The students who were from the Central Agricultural University in Imphal were barred from entering because they “resembled foreigners”. At the Taj Mahal, tickets for foreign tourists is for Rs 1,000 each, and a ticket for an Indian is Rs 40.

Even after they showed their ID cards and a letter that stated that they were on a national tour, the CISF personnel did not relent. He asked for their Aadhaar cards. The complainant has alleged that only the ones who had Aadhaar card were allowed to enter. Later, after the tourism police intervened, the rest of the students were allowed to enter.

“The students alleged that CISF personnel misbehaved with them and that they were asked to show their nationality proof. They then called the tourism police, who reached the spot and intervened to allow the students to enter,” RP Pandey, SHO of the Tourism police station, told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday ordered an inquiry into the incident.