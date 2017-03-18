Sat, 18 Mar 2017

Manipur to Initiate Talks with UNC

Manipur to Initiate Talks with UNC
March 18
13:21 2017
In order to resolve the four and half months long economic blockade in the state, the newly formed Manipur government in its Cabinet meeting decided to initiate a talk with United Naga Council (UNC). The talk is likely to hold on March 19.

“The Cabinet meeting also discussed the issue of appointment of Pro-tem Speaker on March 19 and election of new Assembly Speaker the next day,” said cabinet minister Th Biswajit. However, the venue of the government-UNC meeting is yet to be finalised.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar, Ministers L Jayentakumar, Karam Shyam, Letpao Haokip, N Kayisii, Th Shyamkumar, L Dikho, besides Chief Secretary O Nabakishore, DGP LM Khaute and Secretary to CM N Ashok Kumar.

Meanwhile, UNC president Gaidon Kamei told the media that he did not want to make any comment since he is in judicial custody. “I do not have any comment since I am cut off from those working outside.”

Earlier, Gaidon and publicity secretary Shangkhel Stephen were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East and remanded in judicial custody till March 31.

