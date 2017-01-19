Manipur Youth Beaten, Stripped in Gurgaon

A bizarre incident of a youth from Manipur beaten inhumanly by his company owner has come to light.

On January 13, Romen Arambam who was working as quality auditor with a BPO in Gurugram was beaten by his company’s owner. According to the youth he suspected him of data theft which led to the loss of around 2 crore to the company.

Romen who has been recuperating in a civil hospital alleged that his boss stripped him naked and then punched him with a baseball bat. Later other staff and bouncers of the office also started beating him. He also claimed that they poured cold water in his private parts and captured the incident in mobile phone.

Romen is from Manipur and has come to the capital 6 years ago. Meanwhile a case has been registered in Udyug Vihar Police station under sections 148, 149, 323 and 506.