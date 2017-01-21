Manipuri Movie to Screen at Berlin Film Fest

Renowned filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar’s award winning debut feature film ‘Loktak Lairembee’ has been selected for screening in the 67th Berlinale – Berlin International Film Festival 2017.

This is the second Manipuri feature film to be screened in a major international film festival after Aribam Syam Sharma’s Ishanou in Cannes (1990).

Loktak Lairembee reflects the decades of insurgency and socio-political uncertainty in the Manipuri society. As Paban says, “My film symbolically delves into the fear psychosis that leads to mistrust and irresponsible conflicts.”

The 71 minute film is based on a story by popular writer Sudhir Naoroibam, and features two non-actors Ningthoujam Sanatomba and Sagolshem Thambalsang, both of whom earn their livelihood by fishing in Loktak Lake.

Loktak Lairembee won the prestigious Golden Gateway Award at 18th Mumbai Film Festival 2016, and the NETPAC Award at 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival 2016.