Wed, 11 Jan 2017

Manju Chhetri Gets a Chance to Act in Priyanka Chopra Production Movie

Manju Chhetri Gets a Chance to Act in Priyanka Chopra Production Movie
January 11
13:06 2017
Sikkim’s model and television actor Manju KC Chhetri has got an opportunity to work in Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures production regional Sikkimese-Nepali film – Pauna – The Little Visitors.

Chhetri, a BBA aspirant, has been scaling new heights in the past couple of years with her hardwork and simplicity. She has acted in many music albums, documentaries and she has even performed in renowned Nepal TV serial Meri Bassai as a co-actress. She informed that she is being offered a character in the film and she’s very much excited to grab the opportunity.

