March 1 Onwards; No Assamese Bulletin from Delhi

The Assamese bulletin run from All India Radio Delhi centre was only source of national and international news for the people of Assam hardly a decade back. But for rural Assam this Assamese bulletin is still the only source of national and international news even today. This bulletin was started in 1947 just a month before India’s independence and over the years it has become part and parcel of Assamese social discourse.

News presenters Lili Das Malik, Aban Borpujari and Nassiur Rahman of 60s and 70s, Hiran Dutta, Guna Baruah and Bibha Goswami of 80s and early 90s and Indrajit Das and Debajit Saikia after 2000 are the some of the house hold names in Assam who have in different ages updated the people of Assam with the happenings around the country and the world.

However, the News Service Division of All India Radio which falls under Prasar Bharati has via notification last month decided to terminate the Assamese bulletin from Delhi thus ending a 70 year old legacy. From March 1, this Assamese bulletin will run from GUWAHATI Regional News Unit of AIR.

AIR runs 3 Assamese bulletins from Delhi; one in the morning, one in the evening and one in the noon. And atleast 20 news presenters will be rendered jobless once these bulletin will cease to exist from Delhi .