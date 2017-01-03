‘Mass Molestation’ in Bengaluru, Police Scanning CCTV Footage

A day after it was reported that several women were molested on Bengaluru’s MG Road on New Year’s Eve, police have started scanning CCTV footage to verify the reports.

“Though there has been no complaint, we are scanning the footage of the area around M.G. Road and Brigade Road to ascertain if such an incident occurred to investigate and nab the culprits,” Additional Commissioner of Police Malini Krishnamoorthy told IANS.

Amid claims and counter-claims over the alleged incident in which some drunken men allegedly groped women and heckled revellers, Krishnamoorthy said the police would act against the culprits if anyone came forward with evidence in the form of mobile footage or oral and written submission by victims or witnesses.

“We are not sure about the pictures and footage being shown on news channels as they don’t clearly show such an incident took place. We have appealed to the public to come forward if they have evidence in any form to take even suo moto action,” she said.

Initial inquiries with several police personnel, including officers who were on duty at the spot, did not report such an incident though they had resorted to caning unruly mobs trying to break barriers and refusing to disperse after well-past midnight. “Unless we have the footage which shows the alleged molestation or complaints from victims, how do we proceed in the absence of evidence even from our personnel at the spot,” Krishnamoorthy added.

According to unconfirmed reports, some women sought protection from women police personnel and others took help of their male companions to protect themselves from drunken revellers.

“We had elaborate security arrangements in place, including patrolling, CCTV cameras and some police personnel in plainclothes to prevent any untoward incident during the revelry,” added Krishnamoorthy.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said there were enough policemen and women in Bengaluru to ensure safety. He offered no apology for the incident.

“You should also understand the entire culture of celebration of the New Year’s thing over the years. We need to regulate and try and organise, we will have to see,” the minister said. “You cannot have 10,000 policemen, there were 1,500 policemen, and we had sensitized all the units of police force so that no untoward incident happens.”

A photojournalist from the newspaper Bangalore Mirror alleged that he had seen several distraught women approaching police women and complaining that hooligans had molested them and made lewd remarks during the New Year’s celebrations on December 31. Photos published by the newspaper show women seeking help from the police.

with IANS inputs