Mass Rally Against Ambush, Blockade in Manipur

A mass rally was taken out in Imphal on Friday organised by four women organisations of the market areas to protest the ambush on Manipur Police personnel on Thursday and the economic blockade imposed on the two national highways.

Hundreds of women took part in the rally which was taken out in the streets of Imphal denouncing the ambush by suspected cadres of NSCN (IM). The protestors shouted slogans against NSCN (IM) and UNC for the ambush and the blockade.

Th Nganbi, Vice-President of the joint organisation of the women bodies, Phouoibi, Ima Laimaren Sidabi, Imoinu and Panthoibi said “The stir against NSCN (IM) will be intensified as it has launched attacks on Manipur Police personnel.”

She further charged that the NSCN(IM) has been blocking the Manipur highways since October 31 last just prior to three main festivals of the state. Manipur police meanwhile stopped the women however police could not stop the large numbers of women who proceeded towards the high security area Imphal market areas.

The rally was largely peaceful. They carried placards which demanded action against NSCN (IM) and UNC. The state is facing untold misery and hardship due to the economic blockade called by United Naga Council opposing upgradation of two sub divisions into full revenue districts.

Manipur government announced formation of seven new districts. As the stock of petroleum products is low the government is providing in about a dozen oil depots in the entire state. Serpentine queue is witnessed in front of the few oil depots. Petrol is sold in the black market at Rs 200 per litre and LPG at Rs 2500.