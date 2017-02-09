Meet Salim—Dimapur’s Recycling Hero

Rows of basins, buckets, flower pots and more, made from used tyres sold along the highway in Dimapur’s Burma Camp which indicates that nothing goes wasted if one has innovative idea. Salim is one such example.

When he came to Nagaland 20 years ago without any work, Salim’s earning livelihood was in a muddled. However, things turned easier after he learnt the art of making buckets and basins from used tyres. “I came to Dimapur and learnt how to make basins and buckets from scrape or waste tyres. Somehow, now I can manage my family,” said Salim.

Currently, Salim sits in his workshop near the highway with a small sharp knife, slicing the tyres and manufacturing his own products.

The price of the bucket ranges from Rs.100- 200, according to its size, while a basin costs around Rs.150-600. On the line of Salim, Mahamud Mazur Rahman also purchase scrape tyres for Rs.30-50 per piece and accurately slices them before he puts into shape. This way he feeds his family of six.

The recycled tyre products, though rugged in looks, serve well for rough use and are more durable than the classy company plastic tyres. These tyre buckets are basically used for fetching water from well, basins for feeding domestic animals. It is to be noted that almost every family in Dimapur digs their own well.