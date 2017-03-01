Meet the Bodybuilding Couple from Manipur

By Asma Javid

They say, “Rab ne bana di jodi.” But when it comes to this couple, we can proudly add to the saying, “Rab ne bana di body.”

Meet Mamota Devi Yumnam, the first Indian woman to win medals at several international body-building events. She is a mother of three, and has been married to Borun Yumnam, who also is a professional body-builder and has bagged Mr. India and Mr. Asia titles. Mamota is also the first Indian woman to bag a medal in the body-building circuit, by grabbing the bronze in the below 52kg category at 46th Mr Asia for Men & Women held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Mamota, who was born in Imphal, lives in New Delhi and runs a gym along with her husband Borun which they had established in 2010. It was in 2011 that Mamota started getting trained by her husband. The couple began to work together towards muscle-building and fitness exercises. This included following a diet that was rich in proteins.

Mamota, who earlier was very dainty, started to gain muscle mass and look more masculine. This made her withdraw from things that she loved to indulge in, like wearing make-up and shopping around the city. Even though people used to stare at her for looking well-built and muscular, she mustered the courage to accept and be proud of what she was turning out to be – a woman of steel.

It is not a small feat to be in profession that is mostly pre-dominated by the male society. And here, Mamota has a message to convey to the masses that, women are not inferior to men.