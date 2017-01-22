Meghalaya a Pluralistic Society, Can’t Live in Isolation: CM

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. Mukul Sangma has expressed his pain to see the youth of the state and their ‘disconnect with the past’, resorting to all forms of violence, piggy-riding on the name of the community.

“All issues and grievances can always be resolved within the framework of our Constitution,” Dr. Sangma said while addressing those gathered at Ampati Students Field to celebrate the 45th Meghalaya Statehood Day on Saturday. Stating the Meghalaya was pluralistic society and in this pluralistic society we cannot live in isolation, the Chief Minister said, “Today if there are various communities co-existing mutually with the three major tribes of the State it is because our forefathers have known the art of peaceful co-existence.”

He also felt that there was “a complete disconnect with the great story of our State among the youths today” which is why the State Government since the past two years decided that the Statehood Day should be celebrated in every district in a befitting manner, he added. The celebration of this auspicious day for the state incorporated a number of events and programmes in convergence with various line departments at Ampati Students Field.

Government Chief Whip W.D. Sangma, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Shreeranjan, local MDCs Nripen Koch and Stevie Marak were among other dignitaries who participated in the celebration together with the district officials, local leaders, NGOs, teachers, students and citizens of the area.

Greeting the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his deep sense of appreciation and gratitude to the leaders of the past, who out of love and compassion to the people, struggled relentlessly through non-violent movement which culminated in the creation of this beautiful Hill State without a single drop of blood being shed. “It is this story of peaceful movement that the people of this generation must connect with and this story must be spread to others across the world” he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the people of the State with very less population were so privileged to have 60 MLAs that the electorate can have the indulgence of getting connected directly with their elected representatives and urged upon the electorate to take advantage of this privilege for overall good of their respective areas. He also reiterated on his government’s new approach of formatting all the developmental initiatives which is inclusive and sustainable.

Appealing to the people for their continued support and cooperation as true partners with the government in carrying forward all its developmental initiatives, the Chief Minister called upon the gathering to delink themselves from selfish motives and work together for the larger interest of all. He also shared to the audience about the ambitious agenda being planned by the government five years from now when the State turns 50.

Later, the Chief Minister released the balloons to mark the occasion, with a call to the people to promote the true values of freedom and democracy, and work hand in hand to build a united and peaceful capable of ensuring growth and prosperity to all. The day-long celebration began with “Meghalaya Day Run” flagged off by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and included events like food festival, display of stalls by various departments and flower arrangement. The celebration also witnessed colourful cultural dances and songs presented by school children and various cultural groups.

During the official function, the Chief Minister distributed solar lanterns to class IX and class X students of the district under Meghalaya New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA). He also kicked off the semi final match of the Gramoday Football Tournament under Gramoday Initiative of MBDA which was played between Ampati GS Circle and Monabari GS Circle under Betasing C&RD Block. The final match will be played on January 26, next.

A Peace Concert was held in the evening at Ampati Students’ Field in which rock band from Shillong “Colours”, all-girl band “Haystack Ladies” and other local bands kept the audience on toes with their foot-tapping numbers. Government buildings and establishments were also illuminated to mark the occasion.

