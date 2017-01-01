Meghalaya BJP Chief Lauds Leadership in Arunachal

Hailing Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for officially joining BJP with 32 other legislators, the party’s Meghalaya BJP unit on Saturday stated its effort to provide good governance will be rewarded in the northeast.

“First it was Assam that woke up from being misruled. Now it is Arunachal Pradesh. Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram will soon elect the BJP to office,” BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh told a media.

He added the trust that people have shown in the party has only increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The party’s bid to provide good governance and its seriousness in dealing with issues concerning the poor people will be rewarded.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and 32 other MLAs of the PPA officially declared their joining the BJP on Saturday, making it the second state in the region where the party is in power. The Meghalaya BJP chief appreciated the leadership in Arunachal Pradesh, saying that it is the people that stand to gain from his foresight.

“We are proud that Khandu made the decision and the people of Arunachal Pradesh will benefit,” Lyngdoh stated.

He also hailed the BJP leadership for making it mandatory for Union Ministers to visit North East and hosting at least six of them, including the Prime Minister, this year.

“Their visit has boosted not only the party and its workers but people in general have started to change their negative opinion towards the party,” he said. He alleged that the Congress has always spread rumours about the party affecting the opinion of the people in generl towards the BJP in the past.