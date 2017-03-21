Meghalaya CM Promises 100% Pay Hike for Teachers

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Monday assured that the government would enhance salaries of all existing teachers by 100 per cent.

Replying to the discussion on the budget, Sangma said, “After 2013 the state government had increased the salary of teachers by 100 per cent and the same would be followed for all categories of teachers.” He added that the department has examined the matter and a Cabinet memo has also been prepared in this connection.

Slamming the fact that many times students do not get their scholarships due to delay by the Union Ministry, Sangma also proposed a corpus fund of Rs 15 crore to enable students to get their scholarship even if there is a delay from the ministry. He however rued that many times, government schemes are delayed due to unavailability of land. So the government has intimated the departments not to submit proposals until they have identified land to be used for a particular scheme.

“Huge funds have been allocated to the C&RD Department so that migration from rural to urban areas can be checked,” he shared, adding, “For that purpose, the government has also sanctioned 20 residential schools but the plans ran into problems due to non availability of land.”

Sangma also announced that the government has sanctioned the construction of Shillong Engineering College that would come up adjacent to Shillong Polytechnic School and University of Urban Planning and Architecture, Tura, and tenders for both projects will be floated soon.

On the health sector, Sangma stated, “The government will strengthen all the existing 100-bed government hospitals in the state. Megha Health Insurance Scheme will encourage healthy competition between private and government hospitals in the state.