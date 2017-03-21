Tue, 21 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM Promises 100% Pay Hike for Teachers

Meghalaya CM Promises 100% Pay Hike for Teachers
March 21
12:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Monday assured that the government would enhance salaries of all existing teachers by 100 per cent.

Replying to the discussion on the budget, Sangma said, “After 2013 the state government had increased the salary of teachers by 100 per cent and the same would be followed for all categories of teachers.” He added that the department has examined the matter and a Cabinet memo has also been prepared in this connection.

Slamming the fact that many times students do not get their scholarships due to delay by the Union Ministry, Sangma also proposed a corpus fund of Rs 15 crore to enable students to get their scholarship even if there is a delay from the ministry. He however rued that many times, government schemes are delayed due to unavailability of land. So the government has intimated the departments not to submit proposals until they have identified land to be used for a particular scheme.

“Huge funds have been allocated to the C&RD Department so that migration from rural to urban areas can be checked,” he shared, adding, “For that purpose, the government has also sanctioned 20 residential schools but the plans ran into problems due to non availability of land.”

Sangma also announced that the government has sanctioned the construction of Shillong Engineering College that would come up adjacent to Shillong Polytechnic School and University of Urban Planning and Architecture, Tura, and tenders for both projects will be floated soon.

On the health sector, Sangma stated, “The government will strengthen all the existing 100-bed government hospitals in the state. Megha Health Insurance Scheme will encourage healthy competition between private and government hospitals in the state.

Tags
Meghalaya Chief MinisterMukul Sangma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.