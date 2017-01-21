Meghalaya CM Promises Removal of Developmental Disparities

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has said that all the six new community and rural development (C&RD) blocks will be fully functional from April 1.

He made the announcement while laying the foundation stone for Damalgre C&RD block at Rerapara in South West Garo Hills, the construction of which is underway. The new block will cover 149 villages, which were earlier part of Betasing, Selsella and Rongram blocks.

“We are committed to ensure that the whole developmental gaps and disparities are taken care off. Our agenda is to ensure not just sustainable development but a truly inclusive development, so that we are able to create an enabling environment for the citizen’s well-being”, Sangma stated.

He added that it is an ambitious plan of the government to ensure that every citizen of the state is part of the development process. “We want to create a sense of hope and joy for everybody as we carry forward our commitment to create new developmental avenues in every nook and corner of the state.”

He remarked that it was a challenging task for the government in absence of industrialization to generate revenue but the government with a long drawn strategy which is based on due diligence has been able to ensure comprehensive approach to reach the unreached.

He took the opportunity to enlighten the people on the occasion that it was each ones responsibility to partner with the government for accelerated growth rather than creating difference, which can pose deterrence and hamper development activities. “Politicians and people in general should be aware of an elected parties manifesto, so that they can trail whether the promises made were fulfilled or not.”

On delay in setting up of medical college at Tura, the foundation for which was laid at Balalgre in 2013, he mentioned, “Since the area falls beyond 10 km from Tura Civil Hospital, it has posed hurdle and the government is looking for a new area, which would be notified soon.”