Meghalaya Committed to Fight Corruption: Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday said the government was sincerely committed to fight corruption in the state.

“Fight against corruption needs comprehensive measures to insulate the system from its vulnerability to corruption. The agenda to fight corruption must be a shared agenda of each one of us,” Sangma said at a Republic Day celebration at Polo Grounds in Shillong.

Sangma said his government had set up a search committee to recommend names for appointment as the chairperson and members of the Lokayukta. Moreover, both the central and state government had adopted a number of legislative measures to equip the people with appropriate weapons to fight corruption, he said.

Sangma said the overall internal security situation had improved in the state in the past 10 months. However, he admitted that militancy in Garo Hill regions was still a matter of concern, but said state and central forces were carrying out the counter-insurgency operations vigorously.

The Chief Minister said the government had adopted comprehensive measures to deal with the illegal immigration and influx due to long borders with Bangladesh and Assam. “The government is committed to complete the fencing of India-Bangladesh border at a fast pace.”

On the border row with Assam, Sangma said, “With the formation of the new government in Assam, the resumption of dialogue at the highest political and executive level is being earnestly attempted to resolve the dispute.”

