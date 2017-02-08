Meghalaya Doctor Receives Best Surgeon Award at Chennai Apollo Hospitals

A young doctor from Tura, Meghalaya has received the best resident surgeon award on the occasion of the Founder’s Day of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Subhankar Paul (29), who recently completed his post graduation in general surgery from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, received the Dr Chakravarty Memorial Award for the best surgical resident-2017. The award was handed over by the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals, Prathap C Reddy.

This award is given on the basis of academic activities such as papers, presentations and publications and a voting amongst all the consultants of general surgery to select the best resident surgeon. Reddy presented Paul with a certificate and a book of surgery, ‘Fischer’s-Mastery of Surgery’, worth Rs 10,000.

Paul is a resident of Tura, after completing his MBBS from Meghalaya, he was given a posting in a remote health centre in East Garo Hills. He topped in the all India entrance test and was selected in the field of surgery by Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.