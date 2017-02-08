Wed, 08 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Doctor Receives Best Surgeon Award at Chennai Apollo Hospitals

Meghalaya Doctor Receives Best Surgeon Award at Chennai Apollo Hospitals
February 08
13:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A young doctor from Tura, Meghalaya has received the best resident surgeon award on the occasion of the Founder’s Day of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Subhankar Paul (29), who recently completed his post graduation in general surgery from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, received the Dr Chakravarty Memorial Award for the best surgical resident-2017. The award was handed over by the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals, Prathap C Reddy.

This award is given on the basis of academic activities such as papers, presentations and publications and a voting amongst all the consultants of general surgery to select the best resident surgeon. Reddy presented Paul with a certificate and a book of surgery, ‘Fischer’s-Mastery of Surgery’, worth Rs 10,000.

Paul is a resident of Tura, after completing his MBBS from Meghalaya, he was given a posting in a remote health centre in East Garo Hills. He topped in the all India entrance test and was selected in the field of surgery by Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Tags
Chennai Apollo HospitalsMeghalaya Doctor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.