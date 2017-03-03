Sat, 04 Mar 2017

Meghalaya Ex-Police Chief is Security Advisor to CM

March 03
21:57 2017
Former Meghalaya Police chief Rajiv Mehta on Friday was appointed Security Advisor to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Mehta, who was also former Narcotics Control Bureau chief, scripted history by becoming the first official in Meghalaya to hold the post of State Security Advisor. Sangma said the Cabinet has approved Mehta for the post.

“The state will be requiring such persons to give suggestions, recommendations and adopting of strategies while dealing with various matters pertaining to security of the state as well as issues related to sister states in the northeast and borders with neighbouring countries, human rights issues, strengthening of police organisation among others,” Sangma said.

Sangma said that the appointment of Mehta to the post is for a period of one year.

-IANS

