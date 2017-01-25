Meghalaya Governor Denies Molestation Charge

After facing claims of molesting a job aspirant in December last year, the Governor of Meghalaya, V Shanmuganathan has categorically denied any such incident on Tuesday.

A media report published on Monday had alleged that one of the candidates for the post of a public relation officer (PRO) in the Raj Bhavan had accused the governor of molesting her during an interview for the job on December last year.

“Whatever was reported is not right. I have got great respect for everyone. They are like my own grand-daughters. I have not done anything wrong,” the Governor had said.

He however admitted that the Raj Bhavan had conducted the interview on the first week of December last year. The interview was conducted by the secretary and DIPR, which finally selected one Emdorini Thangkhiew based on merits.

Shanmuganathan denied making any personal phone calls to the candidates while saying that he only wanted to meet them before finalizing the candidates, “I met everyone and everyone was there for half an hour in my office and in one of the sitting rooms in the presence of some people (officials).”

The Governor also denied comparing any candidate to any Bollywood actress and said, “That is not right” adding “Some people were not selected and because they were not selected they should not say all these things.”

Reacting to a query whether he is open for an inquiry into the matter, he said, “I am in Arunachal Pradesh so I have to come there and think about it,” adding “But I am honest, I respect everyone and I treat them (candidates) as my daughters and grand-daughters.”

Meanwhile, the PRO who was named in the report has also flatly denied that she had made any accusations against the Governor.