Meghalaya Govt is Creating Positive Impact on People: Governor

Meghalaya Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday said the Congress-led government in the state has taken several initiatives to accelerate action under the sustainable development framework.

“Various developmental interventions embarked upon by my government in the last few years are creating a positive impact on the lives of people across the state,” he said while addressing the assembly at the beginning of its budget session. “A holistic approach of my government to ensure growth which is inclusive and sustainable has set a new momentum of economic activities and development.”

Purohit said there is special focus to address the challenges of both infrastructural gaps and disparities in the social sector. In order to enhance the employability of Meghalaya’s youth, the Governor said a Rs 775 crore project “Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya” has been launched for improving the education scenario by upgrading 117 government-aided schools to national standards besides improving infrastructure of the eight existing Industrial Training Institutes.

“The institutional tie-up to improve service delivery in ITI’s will be completed by March 2017. National skill qualification framework compliant curricula for all government ITIs will be taken up during 2017-18,” he said. Moreover, he said a state-of-the art model career centre at Shillong for career guidance and counselling for the youth and two new ITIs would be made operational during 2017-18.

On Information and Technology, Purohit said the cabinet had accorded approval for providing free Right of Way to the National Optical Fibre Network project of the central government to ensure last mile connectivity. To strengthen Shillong’s reputation as the “Education Hub”, he said the government has considered the establishment of a degree engineering college in Shillong and a college of architecture and urban planning in Tura.

In a bid to harness solar energy, Purohit said the government is examining proposals to install grid-connected rooftop solar power plants in private and government buildings. The Governor also said the 40 megawatt New Umtru Hydro Electric Project with 2 units of 20 megawatts each is set to be commissioned within 2017-18 with the first unit expected to go for trial run this month.

He said the government has taken a number of measures to strengthen the internal security apparatus to create a safe and secure environment for overall growth in the state. “Police personnel have been augmented and posted in the interior areas of the state to instill confidence among the local people and to check the movement and activities of militant groups,” Purohit said.

Noting that a strategy of sustained operations coupled with active support of the general public has been adopted to contain the militancy problem, the Governor said the most significant event in 2016 was the surrender of 117 militants and insurgent outfits, besides the disbanding of one insurgent outfit in Tura.

“My government has created an enabling environment to create conducive atmosphere to facilitate the surrender of militants and assimilate themselves into national mainstream which is yielding positive results,” Purohit added. The Governor also informed the legislators that the government is working on raising an Ecological Battalion and a Home & Hearth Battalion (Territorial Army) to improve the ecology and environment besides helping in combating insurgency.

On fencing the India-Bangladesh border, Purohit said the government was committed to complete the fencing of the 443 km long international border at a fast pace. On the vexed inter-state border dispute with Assam, he said efforts are on to solve the boundary dispute with Assam at the level of the Chief Ministers and the chief secretaries of both the states.

“We will continue to strive hard, with full commitment and sense of accountability, to see that these programmes and initiatives are carried forward for welfare and prosperity of our people and the state as we march ahead,” Purohit said.

-IANS