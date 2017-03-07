Tue, 07 Mar 2017

Meghalaya Mulls to Set up 22 More Border Haats in Indo-Bangla Border

March 07
16:04 2017
In a bid to increase the border trade with Bangladesh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has requested the Centre to open 22 more border haats (traditional markets) along the India-Bangladesh border.

“Based on bilateral engagement, there is scope for setting up more border haats,” informed Sangma, adding, “Out of 22 new haats, Centre agreed to sanction four. Accordingly, we are following this up with the Centre to facilitate commissioning of new haats.”

Sangma further mentioned that the two existing haats at Kalaichar and Balat have not only promoted trade but has also strengthened ties between people of the two countries.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by opposition leader Donkupar Roy in the assembly, Sangma stated based on a complaint by an RTI activist the deputy commissioner has ordered an inquiry by a district magistrate. “On receiving the report, necessary action will be taken as it is a matter of concern.”

Sangma also noted that there is no halt to export of limestone from the state provided the rules are followed.

border haatsIndo-Bangla borderMukul Sangma
